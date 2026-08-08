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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Wire Ropes Q1 PAT declines 22% YoY to Rs 12 crore

Bharat Wire Ropes Q1 PAT declines 22% YoY to Rs 12 crore

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Bharat Wire Ropes reported a 21.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 12.23 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 15.61 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations slipped 7.9% YoY to Rs 130.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total expenses declined 5.76% YoY to Rs 114.20 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 121.19 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of materials consumed decreased 7.54% to Rs 74.41 crore, while finance costs declined 27.36% to Rs 2.76 crore. Employee benefit expenses, however, increased 5.35% to Rs 17.71 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 20.2% YoY to Rs 16.52 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

 

Bharat Wire Ropes is engaged solely in the business of manufacture and sale of wire & wire ropes.

The counter slipped 2.02% to end at Rs 201.25 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST