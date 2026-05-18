Bharat Wire Ropes slides after Q4 PAT declines 20% YoY to Rs 16 crore

Bharat Wire Ropes slipped 5.97% to Rs 215.10 after the company's standalone net profit slipped 20.09% to Rs 16.46 crore in Q4 FY26 as against 20.60 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 17.66% to Rs 141.48 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 21.39% YoY to Rs 21.94 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 16.70% to Rs 120.05 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 144.12 crore in the year-ago period. The cost of materials consumed declined 15.62% to Rs 81.99 crore, finance costs dropped 42.42% to Rs 2.09 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 7.29% to Rs 18.53 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a marginal rise in net profit to Rs 72.46 crore, compared with Rs 72.39 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations fell 4.64% to Rs 590.54 crore in FY26.

Bharat Wire Ropes is engaged solely in the business of manufacture and sale of wire & wire ropes.

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