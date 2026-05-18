Bharat Wire Ropes slides after Q4 PAT declines 20% YoY to Rs 16 crore
Bharat Wire Ropes slipped 5.97% to Rs 215.10 after the company's standalone net profit slipped 20.09% to Rs 16.46 crore in Q4 FY26 as against 20.60 crore in Q4 FY25.Revenue from operations fell 17.66% to Rs 141.48 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell 21.39% YoY to Rs 21.94 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses fell 16.70% to Rs 120.05 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 144.12 crore in the year-ago period. The cost of materials consumed declined 15.62% to Rs 81.99 crore, finance costs dropped 42.42% to Rs 2.09 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 7.29% to Rs 18.53 crore.
For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a marginal rise in net profit to Rs 72.46 crore, compared with Rs 72.39 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations fell 4.64% to Rs 590.54 crore in FY26.
Bharat Wire Ropes is engaged solely in the business of manufacture and sale of wire & wire ropes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:31 PM IST