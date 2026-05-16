Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 20.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.66% to Rs 141.48 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes declined 20.10% to Rs 16.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.66% to Rs 141.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.10% to Rs 72.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 590.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 619.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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