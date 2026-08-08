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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 21.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 21.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 7.95% to Rs 130.39 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes declined 21.65% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 130.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales130.39141.65 -8 OPM %19.5821.26 -PBDT23.1026.52 -13 PBT16.5220.70 -20 NP12.2315.61 -22

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:12 AM IST