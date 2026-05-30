Bharati Defence & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 321.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.34% to Rs 19.40 crore

Net loss of Bharati Defence & Infrastructure reported to Rs 321.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.34% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 312.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 14.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.08% to Rs 28.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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