Bharti Airtel adds 3,400 new 5G sites across Maharashtra & Goa

Bharti Airtel has deployed more than 3,400 new 5G sites across Maharashtra & Goa over the last 12 months, delivering faster speeds, wider coverage and a significantly improved network experience for customers.

The company's network expansion across 36 districts now brings dependable, high-speed coverage to 22 million+ customers in bustling cities, fast-growing towns and even remote rural villages. Thus, customers in emerging and underserved districts like Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, and Sindhudurg are seeing the benefits with the site additions effectively bridging connectivity gaps, fostering digital inclusion, and enabling reliable access.

With more than nine new sites going live every day, customers across districts of Maharashtra and Goa now can count on smoother streaming, faster downloads, uninterrupted online work and learning, and more reliable digital paymentsno matter where they live or travel. This enhanced 5G footprint has enabled seamless access to high-speed services that power the everyday digital needs of citizens, students, micro-businesses, tourists, and government institutions, among others.