Bharti Airtel arm Nxtra Data secures $1 billion funding from global investors

Bharti Airtel announced that its step-down subsidiary, Nxtra Data will receive $1billion investment from Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle and Anchorage Capital, through their affiliates, to expand the data centre network across India and accelerate growth.

Headquartered in Delhi, Nxtra Data operates 14 large core data centers and over 120 edge facilities across India, offering co-location, cloud infrastructure, managed hosting, data backup, disaster recovery, and edge computing services. It has a state-of-the-art facility in Pune and is developing additional AI-ready campuses in Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata. It is a step-down subsidiary of the company in which Airtel, wholly owned subsidiary currently holds 75.96% stake.

As part of the pact, Alpha Wave Global will invest $435 million, Carlyle $240 million, Anchorage Capital $35 million, with the rest being infused by Airtel. The investors final shareholding will be subject to finalized post-closing adjustments. Airtel will continue to retain a controlling stake in Nxtra. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals in India. Nxtra Data to be valued at around $3.1 billion post-closing of transaction.

According to a Savills India report, Indias data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21% between 2024 and 2030 to reach nearly 3,400 MW of IT capacity.

Gopal Vittal, executive vice chairman, Airtel, said, At Nxtra, we have built one of Indias most advanced and sustainable data center networks, designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprises, hyperscalers, and government. With ~300 MW capacity today, we aim to scale to 1 GW in the next few years, targeting ~25% market share.

Rick Gerson, co-founder & CIO, Alpha Wave Global, said, "Alpha Wave has a particular focus on identifying and backing AI-first businesses including Anthropic, OpenAI, Cerebras, SpaceX, X.ai, Ramp, Cognition and Long Lake Management. We are excited to partner with Mr. Sunil Mittal and the Bharti Group a franchise defined by outstanding leadership and a remarkable track record of executing at scale alongside institutional investors - as Nxtra scales to become India's leading data center business."

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 600 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. It offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data center services, cyber security, IoT, and cloud-based communication.

The company reported a 55.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,630.5 crore, despite a 19.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 53,981.6 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 3.14% to end at Rs 1,784.30 on the BSE. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

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