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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit declines 33.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit declines 33.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 15.68% to Rs 55383.20 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel declined 33.54% to Rs 7325.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11021.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 55383.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47876.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.45% to Rs 26695.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33556.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 210972.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172985.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55383.2047876.20 16 210972.80172985.20 22 OPM %56.8656.41 -56.7353.85 - PBDT26848.9022050.00 22 101301.0076682.00 32 PBT13205.409724.00 36 48590.2031111.70 56 NP7325.1011021.80 -34 26695.2033556.10 -20

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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