Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 37.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 58539.10 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 37.32% to Rs 8167.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5947.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 58539.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49462.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.58539.1049462.6056.8956.2828361.2022969.5014126.2010504.408167.405947.90

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