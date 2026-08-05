Bharti Airtel gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 8,424 cr

Bharti Airtel added 2.19% to Rs 1,999.35 after the telecom major reported a 41.63% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,424.29 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27)

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 18.35% YoY to Rs 58,539.1 crore aided by robust growth across its India and Africa operations.

Profit before exceptional items and tax jumped 34.48% YoY to Rs 14,126.2 crore in Q1 FY27. During the quarter, the company recognized an exceptional charge of Rs 353.4 crore towards an in-principle settlement of a commercial dispute involving one of its African subsidiaries.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 19.3% YoY to Rs 33,599 crore, with the EBITDA margin remaining healthy at 57.4%, underscoring the company's operating efficiency despite continued investments in network expansion and digital capabilities.

Mobile data consumption rose 36.0% YoY, reaching 34.4 GB per customer per month

The India business continued to deliver steady growth, with revenue increasing 9.7% YoY to Rs 41,214 crore. The performance was driven by sustained premiumisation in the mobile portfolio, along with strong growth in the Homes and Airtel Business segments.

India mobile revenue grew 9.2% YoY, supported by healthy subscriber additions and higher customer monetisation. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), a key profitability metric for telecom operators, improved to Rs 264 from Rs 250 a year ago

The Homes segment delivered robust revenue growth of 33.2% YoY, supported by continued expansion of the customer base. The company added 473,000 new customers during the quarter, taking its total home broadband customer base to 14.7 million,

Airtel Business reported a 12% YoY increase in revenue, driven by resilient demand for connectivity solutions and sustained traction in its digital services portfolio. Meanwhile, the Digital TV segment generated revenue of Rs 773 crore and served a customer base of 16 million, with IPTV services continuing to support the company's convergence strategy.

The Africa business also maintained strong momentum, ending the quarter with a customer base of 189 million and delivering 21.1% YoY revenue growth in constant currency terms.

Revenue from passive infrastructure services increased 4.6% YoY, supported by new site rollouts and colocation expansions

Gopal Vittal, executive vice chairman, said: We delivered yet another quarter of strong performance, supported by the resilience of our diversified portfolio and sharp execution across businesses. Consolidated revenue rose 5.7% sequentially to Rs 58,539 crore with strong growth momentum across India and Africa. India revenue increased 4.2% sequentially while Africa delivered 5.7% constant currency growth. During the quarter, we completed a large and an EPS accretive share swap transaction to increase our stake in Airtel Africa to over 79%. This is a strong reflection of our conviction in Africas long-term growth potential and the significant opportunities across our businesses.

India Mobile achieved sequential growth of 3.8%, driven by continued portfolio mix improvement. Our postpaid strategy continues to deliver strong outcomes with highest ever customer additions of 1 million. We added 5 million smartphone customers with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 264

The Homes business saw strong momentum with revenue growth of 4.4% QoQ and 473 K customer additions, underpinned by our focus on quality acquisitions and driving convergence. Airtel Business also delivered 3.2% sequential revenue growth, led by strong performance across the portfolio. Our balance sheet remains strong, reflecting disciplined capital allocation and focused investments to future-proof Airtel.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 650 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa.

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