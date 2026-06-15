Bharti Airtel hikes stake in Airtel Africa

Bharti Airtel announced that nearly 100% of its shareholders have approved the ongoing transaction to consolidate its stake in key strategic subsidiary Airtel Africa plc, underscoring the highest levels of corporate governance at India's leading communications provider while reinforcing strong investor confidence. The transaction involves Bharti Airtel issuing equity shares to Indian Continent Investment, a promoter group entity, on a preferential basis, in exchange for its 16.31% stake in Airtel Africa.

The proposal received resounding support from shareholders, including public and institutional investors, reflecting confidence in its strategic rationale and long-term value creation potential. The transaction, being a cashless share-swap, presents an opportunity to the Company to acquire a large block and increase its economic interest in a high-growth asset without any incremental leverage or cash outflow. It also simplifies the Group's shareholding structure, and enhances transparency, setting a benchmark in corporate governance and capital efficiency.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said, Airtel Africa is central to our growth strategy and is well positioned to deliver robust performance with an increasing contribution to our consolidated revenues. The company has always operated at the highest standards of corporate governance and financial discipline, and this overwhelming support reinforces the confidence that the investors have in the organization. Structured as a share swap, India's largest ever transaction preserves capital strength for Airtel's core operations and future growth ambitions. As we look ahead, we see significant potential in Africa for long-term shareholder value creation.

The transaction, upon consummation and subject to receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals, will increase Bharti Airtel's effective stake in Airtel Africa to approximately 79%.