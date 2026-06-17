Bharti Airtel partners with Indian Army to expand network in Arunachal Pradesh

Bharti Airtel announced the successful completion of the first phase of a strategic initiative in partnership with 4 Corps of Indian Army headquartered at Tezpur to strengthen mobile connectivity across remote regions in Arunachal Pradesh.

With this milestone deployment, Airtel has become the first and only service provider to deliver reliable mobile connectivity in the mountainous, high-altitude, and difficult-to-access region. This will enable both military and civil personnel residing in these remote locations to stay seamlessly connected with their families.

As part of the initiative, Airtel deployed network infrastructure across 30 Army stations located in challenging mountainous terrain. The deployment significantly enhances voice and data connectivity in areas where access has historically remained limited due to geographical and infrastructure constraints.

This achievement was made possible through the strong collaboration between Airtel and the Indian Army.

The successful completion of Phase 1 has now paved the way for the next chapter. Encouraged by the impact of the project, the Indian Army and Airtel have agreed to undertake Phase 2, under which network sites will be built across 15 additional locations in Arunachal Pradesh