Bharti Airtel Q4 PAT tumbles 34% YoY to Rs 7,325 cr

Bharti Airtel reported a 33.53% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,325.1 crore, despite a 15.68% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 55,383.2 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company reported a 15.68% YoY revenue growth, supported by robust performance across India and Africa.

Profit before exceptional items and tax (PBT) climbed 35.80% YoY to Rs 13,205.4 crore in Q4 FY26. Exceptional items of Rs 3,160.7 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 32,038 crore in Q4 March 2026, registering the growth of 16.9% YoY with EBITDA margin of 57.8%.

India revenue for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 39,566 crore, up 7.7% year-on-year. India mobile revenue rose 8.3% YoY, driven by higher realizations and an expanding customer base. The company reported strong ARPU growth, with Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) at Rs 257 in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 245 in Q4 FY25.

During Q4 FY26, 2,426 towers and 16,746 mobile broadband base stations were deployed. Over the past year, 7,883 towers were added, along with 43,290 km of fibre deployed to further strengthen digital infrastructure.

During the quarter, the company crossed a milestone of 650 million customers, consolidating its position as the second-largest telecom operator globally by customer base, and becoming Indias first telco to achieve this landmark, driven by customer focus and a robust digital network.

The Homes segment saw robust revenue growth of 37.3% YoY, driven by strong base expansion. We added 1.1 million customers this quarter, reaching a total customer base of 14.2 million.

Airtel Business reported a 2.6% increase in revenue on a sequential basis, driven by sustained performance across the portfolio.

During the quarter, Bharti Airtel announced an investment of US$ 1 billion by Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle and Anchorage Capital, through their affiliates, in Nxtra Data Limited, its subsidiary engaged in the data centre business, to expand its network across India and accelerate growth. Airtel will also participate in the funding round.

In India, customer base stood at Rs 482 million. India revenue came in at Rs 39,566 crore, up 7.7% year-on-year. EBITDA stood at Rs 23,965 crore, up 8.8% YoY, with EBITDA margin at 60.6%. EBITDAaL rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 22,162 crore, with margin at 56.0%. EBIT increased 10.4% YoY to Rs 12,762 crore, with EBIT margin at 32.3%. Capex for the quarter stood at Rs 13,488 crore. <> In Africa, customer base stood at Rs 184 million. Revenue in constant currency grew 22.3% YoY. EBITDA margin in constant currency was 49.5%, up 223 basis points year-on-year, while EBIT margin improved 276 bps YoY to 32.5%. Capex for the quarter stood at Rs 2,577 crore.

Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, said, the company ended FY26 on a strong note, supported by its diversified portfolio. He said FY26 was a key year for the company, marked by crossing the 650 million customer milestone, launching a telco-grade sovereign cloud, receiving RBI approval through its subsidiary to commence lending operations, and accelerating expansion of its data centre footprint. He added that the company will continue to step up investments in building world-class digital networks, embed AI at the core of its operations, and sharpen its portfolio for long-term growth. A major focus, he said, is to eliminate diesel usage from operations, with efforts underway alongside Indus Towers to scale up clean energy adoption. On performance, consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 55,383 crore, up 2.6% sequentially. India revenue, including passive infrastructure services, rose 0.9% QoQ, while Africa revenue grew 1.1% in constant currency terms.

India mobile business grew 0.6% sequentially despite fewer days in the quarter, aided by the addition of 5.8 million smartphone customers and 0.8 million postpaid customers. The companys ARPU stood at Rs 257. The homes business recorded a 9.5% sequential revenue growth, supported by 1.1 million net customer additions, while the IPTV offering continued to gain traction. Airtel Business grew 2.6% sequentially, driven by strength across connectivity and digital services. He further said the balance sheet remains strong due to disciplined execution and capital allocation, while noting that further tariff repair is essential to support continued investments and long-term value creation.

The Board has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each. The company has also recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per partly paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each (with paid-up value of Rs 1.25 per share), on which call money remains unpaid. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value Rs 5 each.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 600 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa.

The counter rose 1.78% to end at Rs 1,788.10 on the BSE.

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