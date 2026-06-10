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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel strengthens its 5G network in Upper North India

Bharti Airtel strengthens its 5G network in Upper North India

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Adds 2900+ new 5G sites across 77 districts

Bharti Airtel announced the deployment of more than 2900+ new 5G sites across the Upper North region over the past 12 months. This expansion delivers faster speeds, wider coverage, and a superior network experience for customers.

Spanning 77 districts, the rollout now provides reliable high-speed connectivity to over 28.6 million+ customers from bustling cities and fast-growing towns to remote rural villages. With more than eight new sites activated daily, users enjoy seamless streaming, rapid downloads, uninterrupted remote working and learning, and dependable digital payments, regardless of location.

Customers across all districts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir will benefit directly from this enhanced footprint. The expanded network enables high speed 5G access for citizens, students, micro entrepreneurs, enterprises and government institutions in both urban and rural markets.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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