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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Hexacom posts over 23% YoY increase in Q1 PAT; clocks ARPU of Rs 259

Bharti Hexacom posts over 23% YoY increase in Q1 PAT; clocks ARPU of Rs 259

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Bharti Hexacom has reported 23.2% rise in net profit to Rs 482 crore on a 10.9% increase in total revenues to Rs 2,510 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Mobile revenues increased 9.3% YoY, driven by the company's sustained focus on acquiring and retaining high-value customers. ARPU improved to Rs 259 in Q1 FY27 as compared to Rs 246 in Q1 FY26.

The company's smartphone data customers base expanded steadily, with 1.3 million new customers added over the past year, representing a YoY increase of 6.0%. Mobile data traffic for the quarter surged to 2,381 petabytes (PBs) representing a YoY increase of 30.5%.

 

The company has deployed 399 towers over the last one year to strengthen coverage and enhance customer experience.

The Homes, Office and Other services segment, remained a key growth driver for the company, delivering 61.4% YoY revenue growth, supported by strong net customer additions led by acceleration across Wi-Fi and IPTV offerings.

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Customer base increased to 0.9 million, and Fiber network footprint expanded to 121 cities in Q1 FY27 as compared to 115 cities in Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 13% YoY to Rs 1,375 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 100 basis points YoY to 54.8% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 653 crore, up 24% from Rs 527 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company's capex for the quarter ended on 30 June 2026 was Rs 382 crore.

Bharti Hexacom is a communications solutions provider offering mobile, fixed-line telephone, Wi-Fi and IPTV services to customers in the Rajasthan and the North-East telecommunication circles in India, which comprises the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. The company offers its services under the brand Airtel. Bharti Airtel held 70% stake in the company as on 30 June 2026.

The scrip fell 1.47% to currently trade at Rs 1530.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 10:04 AM IST