Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 23.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 2509.90 crore

Net profit of Bharti Hexacom rose 23.19% to Rs 482.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 391.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 2509.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2263.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2509.902263.0052.6851.291245.501054.10653.00526.80482.40391.60

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