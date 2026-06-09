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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 814.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 814.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net Loss of Bharti Telecom reported to Rs 814.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 821.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 320.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1211.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.01% to Rs 3813.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1897.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.403.20 6 3813.401897.10 101 OPM %32.3512.50 -99.7699.60 - PBDT-834.30-821.90 -2 427.70-826.20 LP PBT-834.30-821.90 -2 427.70-826.20 LP NP-814.40-821.30 1 -320.80-1211.60 74

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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