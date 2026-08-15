Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 913.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 65.79% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net Loss of Bharti Telecom reported to Rs 913.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 849.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 65.79% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.303.807.6984.21-913.60-849.20-913.60-849.20-913.90-849.70

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