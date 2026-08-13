Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 218.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.16% to Rs 372.80 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International rose 218.28% to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.16% to Rs 372.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 279.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.372.80279.969.679.2327.3515.1323.048.6617.765.58

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