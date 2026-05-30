Bhartiya International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.68% to Rs 312.70 crore

Net loss of Bhartiya International reported to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.68% to Rs 312.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.18% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.94% to Rs 1358.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1029.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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