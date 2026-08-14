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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 6.72% to Rs 24.76 crore

Net profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 24.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.7623.20 7 OPM %3.633.15 -PBDT0.680.25 172 PBT0.21-0.18 LP NP0.14-0.21 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST