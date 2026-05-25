Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 55.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.91% to Rs 170.09 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 55.29% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.91% to Rs 170.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.27% to Rs 16.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.59% to Rs 591.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 442.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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