BHEL bags 3x800 MW Meja STPP Stage-II project

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from Meja Urja Nigam Private (MUNPL) for 3x800 MW Meja STPP Stage-II (EPC package).

The scope of the work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning works for the EPC package.

The contract is valued over Rs 21,000 crore.

Meja Urja Nigam Private is a joint venture company between NTPC and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL).