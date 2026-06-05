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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL bags 3x800 MW Meja STPP Stage-II project

BHEL bags 3x800 MW Meja STPP Stage-II project

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from Meja Urja Nigam Private (MUNPL) for 3x800 MW Meja STPP Stage-II (EPC package).

The scope of the work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning works for the EPC package.

The contract is valued over Rs 21,000 crore.

Meja Urja Nigam Private is a joint venture company between NTPC and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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