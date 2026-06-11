BHEL bags over Rs 90-cr LNTP from DVC for 800 MW Durgapur project

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) worth over Rs 90 crore (excluding GST) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the 1x800 MW Durgapur Supercritical Thermal Power Station project.

The company has emerged as the successful bidder for the main plant package comprising the boiler, turbine and generator (BTG). The LNTP enables BHEL to initiate advance engineering activities and place orders for critical long-lead items for the project.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,290.47 crore in Q4 FY26, up 155.82% YoY and 230.50% QoQ. Revenue from operations rose 36.87% YoY to Rs 12,310.37 crore in Q4 FY26 while growing 45.29% QoQ, driven by strong performance in both power and industry segments.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals fell 1.70% to close at Rs 370.60 on the BSE.

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