Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bharat Heavy Electricals has entered into a strategic partnership agreement for the Railway Signalling Business with M/s HIMA Middle East FZE, Dubai (a wholly owned subsidiary of HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Germany). HIMA is world's leading solution provider for safety-related automation in the railways and process industries.