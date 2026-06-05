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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL gains on bagging Rs 21,000-crore EPC order for Meja supercritical power project

BHEL gains on bagging Rs 21,000-crore EPC order for Meja supercritical power project

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals added 1.42% to Rs 395.40 after it has r added 1.42% to Rs 395.40 after it has received a notification of award (NOA) from Meja Urja Nigam (MUNPL) for the 3x800 MW Meja Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II EPC package.

MUNPL is a joint venture between NTPC and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL). <> The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of the EPC package for the project located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The contract, awarded through international competitive bidding, is valued at over Rs 21,000 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed within 70 months from the date of NOA.

 

BHEL said the order does not fall under related party transactions, and no promoter or group company has any interest in the awarding entity.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,290.47 crore in Q4 FY26, up 155.82% YoY and 230.50% QoQ. Revenue from operations rose 36.87% YoY to Rs 12,310.37 crore in Q4 FY26 while growing 45.29% QoQ, driven by strong performance in both power and industry segments.

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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