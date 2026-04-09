BHEL rallies after signing TCA to strengthen excitation systems business

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) surged 4.29% to Rs 277.20 after the company signed Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with E2S Company, Republic of Korea for excitation system used in synchronous machines.

The agreement covers Static Excitation Systems (SES) and Brushless Excitation Systems (AVR), strengthening the companys technological capabilities in this segment.

Under said TCA, the company will design, engineer, manufacture, install, commission, service, test and retrofit both static and brushless excitation systems for domestic as well as international markets. The TCA would also enable the company to maintain its competitive edge and strengthen capabilities to cater excitation system business for synchronous machines and contribute to the Governments Make in India initiative.

The financial terms and other commercial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. BHEL is the flagship engineering and manufacturing enterprise of India and is owned and operated by the Government of India.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 189.82% to Rs 390.40 crore while revenue from operations rose 16.43% to Rs 8,473.10 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.