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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL receives LNTP contract worth Rs 90 cr

BHEL receives LNTP contract worth Rs 90 cr

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

From Damodar Valley Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals has received a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Kolkata, of 1x800 MW Durgapur supercritical thermal power station, for initiating the advance engineering and ordering of critical long lead items under Main plant package for this project. The contract is valued at Rs 90 crore.

 

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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