BHEL receives ratings action from India Ratings & Research
Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that India Ratings & Research has reviewed and revised the outlook for the company's bank facilities of Rs 80,000 crore from "Stable" to "Positive" while re-affirming long term rating at IND AA-. The short term rating on bank facilities is IND A1+.
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 12:04 PM IST