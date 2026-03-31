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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL receives ratings action from India Ratings & Research

BHEL receives ratings action from India Ratings & Research

Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that India Ratings & Research has reviewed and revised the outlook for the company's bank facilities of Rs 80,000 crore from "Stable" to "Positive" while re-affirming long term rating at IND AA-. The short term rating on bank facilities is IND A1+.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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