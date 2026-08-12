BHEL receives upgrade in credit ratings for LT bank facilities
From India Ratings and ResearchBharat Heavy Electricals announced that India Ratings and Research has upgrade the rating of the company's long term bank loan facilities to IND AA; Stable from IND AA-; Positive.
Further, the rating on short term bank facilities and commercial paper has been reaffirmed at IND A1+.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST