Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchN Chandrasekaran ResignsStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayManappuram Finance ShareGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL receives upgrade in credit ratings for LT bank facilities

BHEL receives upgrade in credit ratings for LT bank facilities

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

From India Ratings and Research

Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that India Ratings and Research has upgrade the rating of the company's long term bank loan facilities to IND AA; Stable from IND AA-; Positive.

Further, the rating on short term bank facilities and commercial paper has been reaffirmed at IND A1+.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axis Bank raises USD 300M 5.348% Senior Notes

Axis Bank raises USD 300M 5.348% Senior Notes

SJVN Green Energy commissions 75MW Jamui solar power project

SJVN Green Energy commissions 75MW Jamui solar power project

DAM Capital Advisors slides after Q1 PAT slips 35% YoY

DAM Capital Advisors slides after Q1 PAT slips 35% YoY

ESAB India jumps as Q1 PAT rises 37% YoY

ESAB India jumps as Q1 PAT rises 37% YoY

Volumes spurt at Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST