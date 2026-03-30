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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL secures NTPC's Rs 13,500 cr Telangana thermal project

BHEL secures NTPC's Rs 13,500 cr Telangana thermal project

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC for 3x800 MW Telangana Stage-II supercritical thermal power project (District: Peddapalli, Telangana)(Main Plant Package). The Rs 13,500 crore project entails design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and testing of the main plant package (Boiler, Turbine & Generator), including civil and structural works.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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