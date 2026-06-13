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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhilangana Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bhilangana Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales decline 12.62% to Rs 7.48 crore

Net Loss of Bhilangana Hydro Power reported to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.62% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.78% to Rs 39.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 70.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.488.56 -13 70.1675.66 -7 OPM %6.4212.03 -64.1766.57 - PBDT1.321.11 19 48.9753.57 -9 PBT0.24-0.24 LP 44.6448.10 -7 NP-1.86-0.50 -272 39.5445.86 -14

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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