Bhilwara Technical Textiles standalone net profit declines 64.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.37% to Rs 3.11 croreNet profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles declined 64.41% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.37% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.113.59 -13 OPM %-2.8910.86 -PBDT0.270.76 -64 PBT0.270.76 -64 NP0.210.59 -64
