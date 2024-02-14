Bhilwara Technical Textiles standalone net profit declines 64.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.37% to Rs 3.11 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles declined 64.41% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.37% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.113.59-2.8910.860.270.760.270.760.210.59