BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit declines 12.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.59% to Rs 86.93 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 12.87% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.59% to Rs 86.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.17% to Rs 283.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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