BIGBLOC Construction reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.44% to Rs 79.15 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.44% to Rs 79.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.79.1556.367.932.313.70-1.81-0.72-5.930.16-3.19

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