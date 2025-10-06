Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: voting on November 6 and 11, results on November 14

Strict security directives have been issued to ensure zero tolerance for violence or voter intimidation, with 100% webcasting planned at all polling stations. Each booth will host a maximum of 1,200 voters, and booth-level officials will carry ID cards for easy identification.
The ECI has also introduced redesigned EVM ballot papers, featuring larger candidate photos, bold serial numbers, and improved readability.
The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, where the NDA currently holds 131 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111. The high-stakes contest is expected to be a direct battle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.
