Monday, October 06, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: voting on November 6 and 11, results on November 14

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: voting on November 6 and 11, results on November 14

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The electoral rolls, updated under a Special Intensive Revision, now list 7.43 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

Strict security directives have been issued to ensure zero tolerance for violence or voter intimidation, with 100% webcasting planned at all polling stations. Each booth will host a maximum of 1,200 voters, and booth-level officials will carry ID cards for easy identification.

The ECI has also introduced redesigned EVM ballot papers, featuring larger candidate photos, bold serial numbers, and improved readability.

 

The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, where the NDA currently holds 131 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111. The high-stakes contest is expected to be a direct battle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Capital subscribed 39%

Tata Capital subscribed 39%

Nifty reclaims 25,050 mark; IT shares advance

Nifty reclaims 25,050 mark; IT shares advance

Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon