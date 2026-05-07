Bihar cabinet expansion today; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend Patna ceremony

The cabinet led by Samrat Choudhary will be expanded on 7 May 2026 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, with several senior NDA leaders expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

According to BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J. P. Nadda are scheduled to be present at the event. Senior leaders of the NDA alliance are also expected to attend.

Media reports said the cabinet expansion is being carried out broadly on the formula followed in the previous NDA government. Around 15 ministers from the BJP and 14 from Janata Dal (United) are likely to take oath. Two berths are expected to go to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), while one each may be allocated to Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Reports indicated that most cabinet positions are likely to go to experienced BJP and JD(U) leaders, though a few new faces may also be included. The name of Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, is also being discussed ahead of the expansion.

Among the probable inductees are Sanjay Singh and Sanjay Paswan from LJP (Ram Vilas), Santosh Kumar Suman from Hindustani Awam Morcha and Sneh Lata from Rashtriya Lok Morcha, according to media reports.

The expansion comes weeks after Samrat Choudhary took over as Bihar chief minister. Multiple rounds of discussions were held between NDA leaders in Patna and Delhi before finalising the likely composition of the cabinet.

Preparations for the ceremony have intensified at Gandhi Maidan. Security arrangements have been tightened due to the expected presence of top political leaders and large crowds.

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