Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 720.33 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 0.40% to Rs 60.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 720.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 637.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.720.33637.0613.7515.11106.98101.5580.7578.5760.1459.90

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