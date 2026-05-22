Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 26.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.97% to Rs 706.99 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 26.14% to Rs 56.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.97% to Rs 706.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.65% to Rs 258.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 2934.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2548.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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