Bikaji Foods International invests Rs 40 cr in Bikaji Foods Retail
Bikaji Foods International has made additional subscription of 10,52,630 equity shares amounting to Rs 40 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Bikaji Foods Retail (BFRL). Being a wholly owned subsidiary, there is no change in the shareholding percentage of the company in the BFRL, pursuant to this subscription.
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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 12:50 PM IST