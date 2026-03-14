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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bikaji Foods International invests Rs 40 cr in Bikaji Foods Retail

Bikaji Foods International invests Rs 40 cr in Bikaji Foods Retail

Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Bikaji Foods International has made additional subscription of 10,52,630 equity shares amounting to Rs 40 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Bikaji Foods Retail (BFRL). Being a wholly owned subsidiary, there is no change in the shareholding percentage of the company in the BFRL, pursuant to this subscription.

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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