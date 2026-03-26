Bikaji Foods raises stake in Hazelnut Factory to nearly 49%

Bikaji Foods International has increased its stake in Hazelnut Factory Food Products (THF) to 48.99%.

The company acquired an additional 8.59% stake in the latest tranche. The deal was valued at around Rs 39.99 crore. The total investment in THF now stands at nearly Rs 101 crore. The transaction was completed on 26 March 2026 and was executed via cash consideration. The acquisition was completed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bikaji Foods Retail.

THF is a fast-growing food and beverage brand. It offers bakery, patisserie, desserts, and cafproducts. The company reported revenue of Rs 54.31 crore in FY25. It operates mainly in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi through physical outlets and online platforms.

The acquisition aligns with Bikajis strategy to expand its quick service restaurant (QSR) business. It is part of a broader house-of-brands approach.

Bikaji Foods International is the third-largest ethnic snacks company in India with a growing global footprint. It is also the second fastest-growing player in the organised snacks market. Its product portfolio spans six key categories, including bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, and western snacks, along with other offerings such as gift packs, frozen foods, mathri, and cookies.

On a consolidated basis, Bikaji Foods International's net profit surged 117.64% to Rs 62.18 crore while net sales rose 11.24% to Rs 775.78 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The stock rose 1.61% to settle at Rs 626.50 on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

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