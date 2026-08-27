Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUS Visa Applications PausedIndia Monsoon Rainfall DeficitIndia M&A DealsHighest FD RatesVarun Beverages ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026IRCTC Survey
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bikaji Foods rises after forging strategic partnership with bakery expert Thayekunni Khaleel

Bikaji Foods rises after forging strategic partnership with bakery expert Thayekunni Khaleel

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Bikaji Foods International added 2.28% to Rs 624.65 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Thayekunni Khaleel, a world-renowned technical expert in the bakery industry, through Bikaji Bakes (BBPL).

As part of the partnership, Bikaji Foods has transferred a 30% equity stake in BBPL to Thayekunni Khaleel, while retaining a 70% majority stake. BBPL will continue to remain a subsidiary of Bikaji Foods.

The partnership brings together two highly complementary strengths, Khaleels deep technical expertise and global bakery experience with Bikajis strong understanding of the Indian consumer, extensive distribution and sales network, and deep presence across the retail ecosystem.

 

Through this collaboration, BBPL aims to bring world-class bakery practices, technical capabilities and expertise to India, while leveraging Bikajis established market infrastructure and consumer reach to build a scalable bakery business with strong long-term potential.

Deepak Agarwal, chairman and managing director, Bikaji Foods International, said: "Bakery is a category with significant headroom for growth in India, and we believe the next phase of that growth will be driven by a combination of world-class technical capabilities and a deep understanding of the Indian consumer.

Also Read

Nvidia

Nvidia agrees to buy open source platform Hugging Face for $12.9 bn: Report

Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group and founder and chairman emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises

NCLT clears Subhash Chandra's ₹6.5 cr payout against ₹22,006 cr claims

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades volatile, Nifty near 24,200; IT, auto shares lead

Meta

Meta's teen safety deal facing big hurdle: Knowing who's under 18

meta apps, Meta, social media

Meta's $18 billion social media settlement: Numbers behind the deal

Our partnership with Mr. Thayekunni Khaleel brings together his exceptional technical expertise and global bakery experience with Bikajis strengths in distribution, sales, retail and consumer understanding."

Bikaji Foods International Limited is one of Indias leading ethnic snacks and sweets companies, with a strong portfolio spanning traditional Indian snacks, sweets and related food categories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power Company Ltd Slides 2.82%

Tata Power Company Ltd Slides 2.82%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Surges 4.8%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Surges 4.8%

Nifty trade below 24,250 in early trade; breadth positive

Nifty trade below 24,250 in early trade; breadth positive

INR recovers near two-week high after a muted start

INR recovers near two-week high after a muted start

Juniper Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 54.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Juniper Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 54.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST