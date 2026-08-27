Bikaji forges strategic partnership with Thayekunni Khaleel
Transfers 30% stake in Bikaji Bakes to Thayekunni Khaleel
Bikaji Foods International (Bikaji Foods) today announced a strategic partnership with Thayekunni Khaleel, a world-renowned technical expert in the bakery industry, through Bikaji Bakes (BBPL/ Bikaji Bakes).
As part of the partnership, Bikaji Foods has transferred a 30% equity stake in BBPL to Thayekunni Khaleel, while retaining a 70% majority stake. BBPL will continue to remain a subsidiary of Bikaji Foods.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 9:51 AM IST