Bikaji forges strategic partnership with Thayekunni Khaleel

Transfers 30% stake in Bikaji Bakes to Thayekunni Khaleel

Bikaji Foods International (Bikaji Foods) today announced a strategic partnership with Thayekunni Khaleel, a world-renowned technical expert in the bakery industry, through Bikaji Bakes (BBPL/ Bikaji Bakes).

As part of the partnership, Bikaji Foods has transferred a 30% equity stake in BBPL to Thayekunni Khaleel, while retaining a 70% majority stake. BBPL will continue to remain a subsidiary of Bikaji Foods.