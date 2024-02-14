Sensex (    %)
                        
Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales decline 28.85% to Rs 174.94 crore
Net Loss of Bilcare reported to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 28.85% to Rs 174.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 245.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales174.94245.86 -29 OPM %9.864.89 -PBDT0.47-3.89 LP PBT-10.10-13.53 25 NP-6.85-18.78 64
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

