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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 94.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 94.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 crore

Net profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 94.26% to Rs 735.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 378.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 904.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1501.42904.40 66 OPM %64.6053.37 -PBDT1009.90510.32 98 PBT992.27503.18 97 NP735.04378.37 94

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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