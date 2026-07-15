Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 94.26% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 croreNet profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 94.26% to Rs 735.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 378.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 904.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1501.42904.40 66 OPM %64.6053.37 -PBDT1009.90510.32 98 PBT992.27503.18 97 NP735.04378.37 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST