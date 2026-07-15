Billionbrains Garage Ventures consolidated net profit rises 94.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 crore

Net profit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose 94.28% to Rs 735.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 378.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.01% to Rs 1501.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 904.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1501.42904.4064.6053.371009.90510.31992.27503.17735.04378.35

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