Monday, May 25, 2026 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Binayaka Tex Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Binayaka Tex Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 62.61 crore

Net loss of Binayaka Tex Processors reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 62.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.79% to Rs 2.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 249.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.6158.23 8 249.89221.53 13 OPM %3.9511.32 -6.246.30 - PBDT1.815.68 -68 12.169.42 29 PBT0.504.04 -88 6.844.48 53 NP-0.951.91 PL 2.482.78 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 24.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 24.69% in the March 2026 quarter

SEPC Q4 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 14 cr

SEPC Q4 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Suzlon Energy Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 1,114 cr

Suzlon Energy Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 1,114 cr

GHV Infra Projects Q4 profit rises 42% to Rs 20 crore

GHV Infra Projects Q4 profit rises 42% to Rs 20 crore

Poly Medicure ends lower after Q4 PAT slumps 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Poly Medicure ends lower after Q4 PAT slumps 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayTwisha Sharma CaseGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPetrol Price TodayHeatwave AlertTechnology NewsPersonal Finance