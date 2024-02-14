Sensex (    %)
                        
Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 19.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales decline 26.99% to Rs 41.12 crore
Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 19.19% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 26.99% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 56.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter Ended Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales41.1256.32 -27 OPM %7.935.84 -PBDT2.352.30 2 PBT1.191.41 -16 NP0.800.99 -19
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

