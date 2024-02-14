Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 19.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 26.99% to Rs 41.12 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 19.19% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 26.99% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 56.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.41.1256.327.935.842.352.301.191.410.800.99