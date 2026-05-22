Binny Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 138.01% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net Loss of Binny Mills reported to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 138.01% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 8.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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