Binny standalone net profit rises 259.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 133.26% to Rs 21.95 crore

Net profit of Binny rose 259.84% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 133.26% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.959.4180.9675.5617.767.1317.697.0413.353.71

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